The Royal Ice Cream Company Inc. is recalling specific lots of Batch Ice Cream brand vanilla, ginger and mocha chip ice cream after it found Listeria monocytogenes on processing equipment.

The ice cream products were distributed in Massachusetts.

The company said testing by the Food and Drug Administration revealed the presence of the Listeria monocytogenes.

The products were packaged in paper 16-ounce pints with the “Batch Ice Cream” name and flavors printed on the front.

The products have a date of manufacture of 1/19/22 and best-by date of 7/19/23, located on the bottom of the cup, according to the recall announcement.

There is concern that consumers may have the products in their homes because of the long shelf life of the ice cream.

Consumers can use the following label information to determine whether they have the ice cream in their home freezers.

The products have the following UPC numbers:

Vanilla — 837654968505

Ginger — 83765496856

Mocha chip — 83765496853

As of the posting of the recall notice the company said no illnesses have been linked to the recalled products.