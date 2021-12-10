During investigations, FSIS may respond by posting recalls of FSIS-regulated products linked to illness or by issuing public health alerts. Following outbreak investigations, FSIS conducts after-action reviews to identify, share, and apply lessons learned with public health, industry partners, and consumers to help prevent future illness and improve future outbreak response.

The Outcomes & References column includes links to recall notices, public health alerts, and after-action review reports, as well as CDC outbreak notices for selected multistate foodborne outbreaks, which provide additional information. For a list of all foodborne outbreaks reported to CDC since 1998, please use the CDC National Outbreak Reporting System Dashboard.

Outbreak Year Pathogen Product Outcomes & References Active
2021 Escherichia coli O157:H7 (E. coli) Beef, ground (suspect) Yes
2021 Escherichia coli O157:H7 (E. coli) Beef, ground (suspect) No
2021 Salmonella Hadar Turkey, ground

FSIS Public Notification: FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Raw Ground Turkey Products Linked to Salmonella Hadar Illness

CDC Notice: Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Ground Turkey

 No
2021 Salmonella Enteritidis Chicken, raw, frozen, breaded, stuffed FSIS Public Notification: Serenade Foods Recalls Frozen Raw Breaded Stuffed Chicken Products due to Possible Salmonella Enteritidis Contamination
FSIS Public Notification: FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Frozen Raw Breaded Stuffed Chicken Products Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination

CDC Notice: Investigation Details | Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Raw Frozen Breaded Stuffe…

 No
2021 Listeria monocytogenes Precooked Chicken

FSIS Public Notification: Tyson Foods Inc. Recalls Ready-To-Eat Chicken Products Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

CDC Notice: Listeria Outbreak Linked to Fully Cooked Chicken

 No
2021 Salmonella Infantis and Salmonella Typhimurium Italian-style meats

FSIS Public Notification: Fratelli Beretta USA, Inc. Recalls Ready-to-Eat Uncured Antipasto Meat Products Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination

CDC Notice: Salmonella Outbreaks Linked to Italian-Style Meats

 No
2021 Escherichia coli O145 (E. coli) Beef, ground (suspect) No
2021 Salmonella I 4,[5],12:i:- Italian-style salami sticks FSIS Public Notification: FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Salame Stick Products Due to Possible Salmonella Contamination
FSIS Public Notification: Euro Foods Dba Citterio USA Corp. Recalls Salame Stick Products Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination

CDC Notice: Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Salami Sticks

 No
2021 Escherichia coli O157:H7 (E. coli) Unknown

CDC Notice: View CDC Investigation Notice

No
2021 Listeria monocytogenes Unknown No