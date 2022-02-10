Jan Fruits Inc. of Vernon, CA is recalling all cases of its 200g/7.05oz packages of Enoki Mushrooms (Product of Taiwan) because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The potential for contamination was discovered after a retail sample was collected and analyzed by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 7.05 oz. package of Enoki mushroom.

The recalled Enoki Mushroom product was distributed in California to produce distributors or wholesalers for further distribution to retail stores.

Recalled product:

The Enoki Mushroom comes in a 200g/7.05oz clear plastic package with the following description “Taiwan Best Quality Enoki Natural Mushroom*** Manufacturer: Changhua County Mushrooms Production Cooperative” and “Distributor Jan Fruits Inc.” in English.

There is a green lettered “Premium” Printed with two QR scan codes and UPC 8 51084 00835 8 on the back side of a package.

There is no lot code or dates on a package.

As of the posting of this recall, no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

