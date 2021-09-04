The McHenry County Department of Health (MCDH) is reporting a foodborne illness outbreak of a gastrointestinal illness caused by Salmonella. The illness has been linked to El Sombrero, 314 Lincoln Ave, Fox River Grove.

The business has voluntarily closed and is cooperating with McHenry County health officials during the investigation.

Those who ate at the food establishment from August 23 to September 3, regardless if they develop symptoms or remain well, are asked to complete a survey to assist MCDH in collecting data to conduct a comprehensive investigation of this illness outbreak to eliminate the public health risk. The survey is a secure webform that is HIPAA compliant, no personal and/or medical information will be released.

The MCDH is advising anyone who ate food prepared at the food establishment to seek medical attention and testing if they experience or develop symptoms.

Salmonella is a food-borne bacterium that cannot be detected by sight, taste or smell. Once consumed it can result in symptoms of illness including nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramping, chills, fever or blood in the stool. Symptoms usually start within 6 hours to 6 days after infection and last 4 to 7 days.

Most individuals can recover on their own in 3 to 5 days, but the infection can be more severe in children, the elderly, and those with compromised immune systems.

Those with questions or who are unable to access the survey can call (815) 334-4500.

Salmonella: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $800 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.