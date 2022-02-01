Epidemiologic, laboratory, and traceback data show that packaged salads produced by Dole are contaminated with Listeria and making people sick.

Since the last update on December 22, 2021, one more illness has been reported. As of February 1, 2022, 17 people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes have been reported from 13 states.

Illnesses started on dates ranging from August 16, 2014, to December 30, 2021.

Sick people range in age from 50 to 94 years, with a median age of 75, and 82% are female. Of 15 people with information available, 13 have been hospitalized. Two deaths have been reported from Michigan and Wisconsin.

State and local public health officials are interviewing people, or their family, about the foods they ate in the month before they got sick. Of the 9 people interviewed, 8 (89%) reported eating packaged salads. Of the three people who remembered a specific brand, two reported Dole and one reported Little Salad Bar.

Dole collected samples from their facilities and equipment for testing and found Listeria on equipment used to harvest iceberg lettuce. FDA conducted whole genome sequencing and found that the Listeria on the equipment was the outbreak strain.

Packaged salads produced by Dole

Sold under multiple brands: Ahold Dole HEB Kroger Lidl Little Salad Bar Marketside Naturally Better Nature’s Promise President’s Choice Simply Nature

Products include mixed greens, garden salads, Caesar kits, and many other types of salads in bags or clamshells

“Best if used by” dates from 11/30/21 through 01/09/22

Product lot code begins with the letter “B,” “N,” “W,” or “Y” in the upper right-hand corner of the package

See Dole’s recall notices (12/22/2021 and 01/07/2022) for the full list of recalled salads

Listeria: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Listeria outbreaks. The Listeria lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Listeria and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $800 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Listeria lawyers have litigated Listeria cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as lettuce, polony, deli meat, cantaloupe, cheese, celery and milk.

If you or a family member became ill with a Listeria infection after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Listeria attorneys for a free case evaluation.