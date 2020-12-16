Pathogen not yet announced that has caused illnesses.

Cabarrus Health Alliance (CHA) and Harris Teeter officials are investigating multiple reports of illness linked to AFC sushi purchased and eaten from Harris Teeter at 358 George W. Liles Pkwy NW, Concord and Harris Teeter at 1245 Concord Parkway North, Concord. Those ill are experiencing symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea, fever, muscle aches and abdominal cramps. CHA is aware of more than 10 (now 159) individuals who are sick, and all have consumed sushi from the third-party AFC Sushi kiosk located within the two Harris Teeter stores between Nov. 13, 2020 and Nov. 19, 2020.

Using loyalty card transaction data, Harris Teeter has proactively identified and notified 429 households which purchased sushi product at these locations during the identified timeframe. Harris Teeter and CHA are publishing this info in an abundance of caution because an additional 107 sushi transactions occurred without the use of a loyalty card.

“We are encouraging anyone who purchased sushi from the George w. Liles or the Concord Parkway Harris Teeter between November 13 and November 19, to throw away any purchased items or leftovers,” said Chrystal Swinger, CHA Environmental Health Director.

Those who are sick are encouraged to stay hydrated and seek medical attention if symptoms do not improve within 24 hours. CHA encourages anyone who visits their doctor to request a stool sample to help identify the pathogen.

If you ate sushi from the George W. Liles or Concord Parkway Harris Teeter locations between November 13 and November 19 and experienced vomiting, diarrhea, fever, muscle aches and abdominal cramps, please contact the Cabarrus Health Alliance – Environmental Health Department at (704) 920-1207.