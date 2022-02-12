CONCORD FARMS of Vernon, CA is recalling its 5.25oz (150g) enoki mushrooms, Lot #045633 grown in Korea, because it has the potential to be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, a bacterium which can cause life-threatening illness.

Symptoms of listeria may include fever, muscle aches, severe headache, nausea, vomiting, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. People experiencing these problems should seek immediate medical attention. This bacteria can be completely destroyed and the risk of infection can be eliminated by thoroughly cooking foods at temperatures of 165°F (73.8°C).

Lot #045633 was distributed from California to retail stores through produce distributors, while traces of the bacterium was discovered by CDPH sampling. Product is packaged in a bright blue and transparent plastic packaging, with the “fresh enoki mushrooms”. Enoki mushrooms are white, stringy with small caps. The weight of the product is 5.25 oz (150g). The UPC barcode numbers are 001958939091, with no other codes.

The distribution of the product has been suspended. No infections or illnesses have been reported or confirmed. Consumers who have purchased our enoki mushrooms are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 323-582-6000 Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm PST.

Mushrooms are fungi, meaning they are not vegetables or fruits. Consumers should never eat mushrooms raw. All surfaces, utensils or containers that are used for preparing mushrooms should be separated from other foods to avoid cross-contamination.