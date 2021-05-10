New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets testing found Listeria monocytogenes in bagged turnip greens, prompting New York officials to issue a public warning today.

The fresh turnip greens are sold under the Robinson Fresh brand and are packaged by a company of the same name. As of the posting of the public warning no illnesses had been confirmed in relation to the leafy greens.

Distribution details are incomplete, but New York’s Department of Agriculture and Markets reports the implicated turnip greens were sold at a ShopRite in Commack and possibly other retail locations.

“The consumer alert was initiated after routine sampling by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets food inspectors and subsequent analysis of the product by New York State Food Laboratory personnel found Listeria monocytogenes present in the product,” according to the warning from state Agriculture Secretary Richard A. Ball.

“Consumers who have purchased the ‘Robinson Fresh Turnip Greens’ should not consume it and should discard the product or return it to the place of purchase.”

To determine whether they have the implicated turnip greens in their homes, consumers should look for the following label information: “Robinson Fresh Turnip Greens” in 16 ounce plastic bags with a best-by date of 4/26/21 on it.