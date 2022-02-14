The Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc. of Manchester, CT is expanding its recall to include all products manufactured at the facility within expiry, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

All effected products will have the manufacturing plant number “CT121” or “CT#121”.

The effected brands manufactured at Royal Ice Cream Company, Inc in Manchester, CT with the above plant number are:

Batch brand pints, all flavors

Royal Ice Cream Brand half Gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties.

Ronny Brook Ice cream all flavor pints & 3 gallon tubs

New Orleans Ice cream all flavor pints & 2.5-gallon tubs

Maple Valley Ice Cream all flavor pints

Art Cream all pint Flavors

Sweet Scoops Yogurt all pint Flavors

Gelato Fiasco all pint Flavors

Biggy Iggy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches

Munson Chip Wich Ice Cream sandwiches

Giffords Ice cream Sandwiches all flavors

Chewy Louie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Snow Wich Ice Cream Sandwich

Newport Creamery – Crazy Vanilla, Van & Choc , Vanilla & Coffee HG – only

The recall is for all product that is within expiry.

The effected ice cream was distributed in retail stores in MA, CT, RI, VT, NY, LA, FL, TX, NH.

Products are packaged in pints, half gallons, Sandwiches, portion control slices.

There have been no illnesses reported to date.

The recall was initiated by Royal Ice Cream after FDA sampling revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on processing equipment. The company is holding future product and testing before releasing distribution of the products as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.