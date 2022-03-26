WiseTrade Corporation of Irvine, California is recalling all its cases of its 200g/7.05oz packages of ENOKI MUSHROOM (Product of Korea) because it has the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled Enoki Mushroom product was distributed in CA to produce distributors or wholesalers for further distribution to retail stores.

The Enoki Mushroom comes in a 200g/7.05oz clear plastic package with the following description “Global Fresh Marketing Enoki Mushrooms” in the front and back Wisetrade Coporation Irvine, CA 92618.

The UPC is 809728-95012 on the back side of the package.

There is no lot code or dates on a package.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem. The distribution of the product has been suspended.

The potential for contamination was discovered after a retail sample collected and analyzed by California Department of Public Health (CDPH) and revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in 7.05 oz. package of Enoki mushroom.