Consumers who purchased raw goat milk or raw goat milk yogurt, whey or cottage cheese on or before October 13 produced by Crystal Brook Farm, Lancaster County should immediately discard the products, the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture said today. Tests completed during routine sampling indicated that the products tested positive for a disease-causing strain of E. coli bacteria.

Milk was sold in two Lancaster County locations: Crystal Brook Farm Store, 3568 Scenic Road in Gordonville, the Dutch Meadow Retail Store at 694 Country Lane in Paradise in plastic half gallons. Milk, whey and cottage cheese may have also been further distributed to other retail locations by Dutch Meadows Distribution Center at 753 Country Lane in Paradise.

Sales of the products were ordered to be ceased. With the exception of milk and 60-day aged cheese, raw milk products are not legal to sell in Pennsylvania. Sales of the milk will not resume until two consecutive tests from samples drawn at least one day apart show the raw milk produced at the dairy is free from disease-producing organisms and department inspectors deem the facility in compliance with food safety regulations.

Not all E. coli bacteria cause illness, but the 0157:H7 strain found in these products can cause disease. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), symptoms of an infection caused by E. coli vary for each person, but often include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. Some people may have a fever, which usually is not very high (less than 101˚F/38.5˚C). Anyone who consumed the milk should consult their physician if they become ill.