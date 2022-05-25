Brookshire Grocery Company of Tyler, Texas has issued a voluntary recall of bulk Yellow Flesh Peaches available in stores between 4/15/22 and 5/17/22, because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Yellow Flesh Peaches subject to this voluntary recall were sold at Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market, and FRESH by Brookshire’s retail stores in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

The Yellow Flesh Peaches are a product of Chile and may have a PLU sticker with the words “CHILE” and “TREE RIPE YELLOW PEACH” and the numeral 4044. Potentially affected product was received from a distributor and shipped to store locations between 4/15/22 and 4/24/22. Due to the fresh nature of the product, no fresh fruit is expected to be in any household, but consumers who may have frozen or otherwise preserved this item may have it in their possession.

No illnesses have been reported to Brookshire Grocery Company to date.

The recall is a result of random sampling conducted at Brookshire’s distribution center by the Texas Department of State Health Services after potentially affected product was shipped to stores and which revealed a positive test for Listeria monocytogenes. Brookshire Grocery Company immediately disposed of the affected product at the distribution center, issued a recall notice to its stores, and implemented sanitation procedures at all retail and affected locations.