MG Foods of Charlotte, NC is recalling various Turkey Sandwiches due to a potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The products were distributed between March 3, 2021 and March 5, 2021 and packaged in clear plastic wedges & paper bags. The products were sold at distributors located at the Charlotte Douglas Airport and via vending machines and micro markets located in business locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia. The company reacted swiftly and as of end-of-day March 5, 2021 affected products were removed from sale at all locations.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

On March 2, 2021 during routine environmental testing the company detected the presence of Listeria on surface areas where the recalled products were produced. Out of an abundance of caution, MG Foods is recalling the products due to the potential that some product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

Products recalled at the Charlotte Douglas Airport are:

PRODUCT SIZE UPC CONTAINER USE BY DATES MG Foods Combo Half & Half 6.82 oz 1 00000 50069 9 Plastic Wedge 3/9/2021 MG Foods Turkey & Cheddar BLT 6.9 oz 1 00000 50068 2 Plastic Wedge 3/7/2021 MG Foods Turkey & Swiss Croissant 7.5 oz 1 00000 50011 8 Brown Bag 3/7/2021

Products recalled in vending machines and micro markets located in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and West Virginia are: