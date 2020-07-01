Garland Ventures Ltd of Garland, Texas is voluntary recalling 1095 cases of Five Cheese Stuffed Shells trays because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled “Five Cheese Stuffed Shells” was distributed nationwide in limited number of retail stores.

The product “Five Cheese Stuffed Shells” comes in 10.76 ounces containing shells with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and parsley, and packed in aluminum foil container with clear lid marked lot# F080SS/F090SS on the bottom of label.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The potential for contamination was noted after samples tested through certified laboratory revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in “Five Cheese Stuffed Shells”. Garland Ventures Ltd ceased the further production and distribution of product immediately.