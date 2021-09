KROGER KALE BAG, 16 OZ

Affects Kroger stores located in Georgia; South Carolina; Auburn, Alabama; Central and Northwest Ohio; Northwestern Virginia panhandle; Hopkinsville and Bowling Green, Kentucky; Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee; Huntsville, Alabama.

Reason: Product may be contaminated with LISTERIA MONOCYTOGENES and, if eaten, could result in severe illness to those individuals who are pregnant or have a weakened immune system.

Recalled on September-15-2021.