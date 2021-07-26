Old Souls Farms, LLC, located at in St. Paris Ohio is initiating a voluntary recall of greenhouse leafy green products following a positive test of Listeria monocytogenes. Listeria monocytogenes is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recall will include the following greenhouse products: Arugula, Basil, Finstar, Green Bibb, Romaine, and Spring Mix. Our bulk product has been affected by this recall, these sizes range from 1 – 25 pounds clear bags. The affected lot dates of bulk product are below. If bought in bulk, the lot code is located on the case label.

Arugula (lbs) Basil (lbs) Finstar (lbs) Green Bibb (lbs) (02)06.04.2021.AR.

(02)06.08.2021.AR.

(02)06.09.2021.AR.

(02)06.10.2021.AR.

(02)06.11.2021.AR. (02)05.28.2021.BS.

(02)05.31.2021.BS.

(02)06.01.2021.BS.

(02)06.02.2021.BS.

(02)06.03.2021.BS.

(02)06.04.2021.BS.

(02)06.07.2021.BS. (03)05.25.2021.FS.

(03)05.27.2021.FS. (03)05.21.2021.GB.

(03)05.24.2021.GB.

(03)05.25.2021.GB.

(03)05.26.2021.GB.

(03)05.27.2021.GB.

(03)05.31.2021.GB. Romaine Spring Mix (01)05.21.2021.ROM.

(01)05.24.2021.ROM.

(01)05.25.2021.ROM.

(01)05.26.2021.ROM.

(01)05.27.2021.ROM.

(01)05.31.2021.ROM. (03)05.21.2021.SM.

(03)05.24.2021.SM.

(03)05.25.2021.SM.

(03)05.26.2021.SM.

(03)05.27.2021.SM.

(02)05.31.2021.SM.

Our clamshells were also affected, these range in sizes of 1 oz, 4 oz, and 5 oz. The affected clamshell greenhouse products lot codes are 193, 194, 195, 196, 197, 198, 201, 202, and 203. These lot codes and best by dates can be located at the bottom of the clamshell. The expiration dates for all Arugula, Finstar, Green Bibb, Romaine, and Spring Mix are 7/23/2021, 7/24/2021, 7/25/2021, 7/26/2021, 7/27/2021, 7/29/2021, and 7/30/2021. The Basil expiration dates are 7/20/2021, 7/21/2021, 7/22/2021, 7/23/2021, 7/24/2021, 7/26/2021, and 7/27/2021.

The positive test for Listeria monocytogenes was from a routine facility test of rainwater holding tanks in the greenhouse facility as well as testing from a customer who received contaminated Basil product. Multiple samples of all products from multiple Lot Codes as well as additional water testing has been completed.