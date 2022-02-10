Southeastern Grocers, located in Jacksonville, FL, is recalling 20,830 packages of Fisherman’s Wharf cooked shrimp because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The products were distributed domestically in the U.S.

There is concern that consumers may have the frozen shrimp in their homes because of the long shelf life. Consumers can use this label information to determine whether they have the shrimp in their home freezer: