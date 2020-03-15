March 13th, 2020, WinCo Foods, LLC. of Boise, ID is recalling frozen Blackberries in a 16 oz. bag and frozen Berry Medley in 16 oz. and 32 oz. bags, manufactured by Rader Farms of Lynden, WA, because both products have the potential to be contaminated with Norovirus. Norovirus is a highly contagious virus. Typical symptoms of norovirus infection are acute onset of vomiting, watery, non-bloody diarrhea with abdominal cramps, and nausea. Systemic manifestations include, fever, myalgia and malaise, anorexia, and headache. Although most symptoms end within 48 hours, the elderly, young children and immunocompromised persons may develop prolonged or more severe symptoms.

WinCo Foods has removed the recalled products from store shelves.

Product was distributed to WinCo Foods stores in Arizona, California, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Texas, and Utah.

THIS NOTICE AFFECTS THE FOLLOWING PRODUCTS (see attached labels). The Best By Code is located on the front of the package near the product image.

WINCO FOODS FROZEN BLACKBERRIES, 16 OZ. BAG – UPC: 70552-30502, Best By Code Dec/09/2021.

WINCO FOODS FROZEN BERRY MEDLEY, 16 OZ. BAG – UPC: 70552-30522, Best By Code Dec/09/2021.

WINCO FOODS FROZEN BERRY MEDLEY, 32 OZ. BAG – UPC: 70552-30512, Best By Code Dec/09/2021.

No customer illnesses have been reported to date. WinCo Foods was informed by the FDA that a sample of the product was tested by the FDA and found to be contaminated with Norovirus.

Norovirus: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Norovirus outbreaks. The Norovirus lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Norovirus and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $700 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Norovirus lawyers have litigated Norovirus cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a number of food products and restaurants.

If you or a family member became ill with Norovirus after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Norovirus attorneys for a free case evaluation.