The U.S. and Canadian Salmonella Cantaloupe Outbreaks:

As of November 24, 99 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella have been reported from 32 states. Arkansas (1), Arizona (7), California (1), Colorado (2), Georgia (3), Iowa (5), Illinois (4), Indiana (2), Kentucky (5), Massachusetts (1), Maryland (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (13), Missouri (9), Mississippi (1), North Carolina (2), Nebraska (4), New Jersey (1), Nevada (2), New York (1), Ohio (8), Oklahoma (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (1), Rhode Island (1), South Carolina (3), Tennessee (4), Texas (3), Utah (1), Virginia (1), Washington (1) and Wisconsin (8). Illnesses started on dates ranging from October 17, 2023, to November 10, 2023. Of 77 people with information available, 45 have been hospitalized. Two deaths have been reported from Minnesota. Age of ill ranges from less than 1 to 100 years of age. 60% are male and 40% are female.

As of November 24, there have been 63 laboratory-confirmed cases of Salmonella Soahanina, Sundsvall and Oranienburg illness linked to this outbreak in the following provinces: British Columbia (12), Ontario (12), Quebec (35), Prince Edward Island (2) and Newfoundland and Labrador (2). Additional Salmonella infections are under investigation and more illnesses associated with this outbreak may be confirmed. Individuals became sick between mid-October and mid-November 2023. Seventeen individuals have been hospitalized. One death has been reported. Individuals who became ill are between 0 to 100 years of age. About half of the cases (51%) are male.

What Cantaloupe to Avoid Products and Stores in the U.S. Affected (Expanded and Updated on 11/27/2023)

Whole fresh cantaloupes with a label on the cantaloupe that says “Malichita” or “Rudy”, “4050”, and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique”.

Retailers and wholesalers would have received recalled whole melons from Crown Jewels Produce in boxes labeled “Malachita/Z Farms” or from Sofia Produce doing business as TruFresh in boxes labeled “Malichita” or “Rudy”, or from Pacific Trellis in corrugated cartons with certain lot codes.

ALDI cantaloupe, cut cantaloupe, and pineapple spears in clamshell packaging with Best-by dates between October 27 and October 31.

Vinyard cantaloupe chunks and cubes, fruit mixes, melon medleys, and fruit cups containing cantaloupe. Most have a “Vinyard” label, and some have a red label with “Fresh” sold between October 30 and November 10 in Oklahoma stores.

Freshness Guaranteed seasonal blend, melon trio, melon mix, fruit blend, fruit bowl, seasonal fruit tray, fruit mix, and cantaloupe chunks; and RaceTrac fruit medley sold in clear square or round plastic containers at select retail stores in IN, MI, OH, KY, NC, TN, VA, IL, TX, LA (see recall announcement for lot codes and “best by” dates).

Past Cantaloupe Outbreaks and Lawsuits

Marler Clark has been in the middle and in the lead for all the Cantaloupe Outbreaks Lawsuits over the last decades. Here is a sampling:

Where Does Salmonella Come From?

Salmonellae are widely distributed in nature and are found in the intestinal tract of wild and domesticated animals and in humans. Salmonella poisoning can occur when a person ingests contaminated fecal particles transmitted by another infected human or animal.[5]

Salmonella enterica serotypes Typhi, Sendai, and Paratyphi A, B, or C are found exclusively in humans. These serotypes, collectively referred to as typhoidal Salmonella, cause enteric fever (also known as typhoid or paratyphoid fever if caused by serotypes Typhi or Paratyphi, respectively).[6] Most often, enteric fever is acquired through ingestion of food or water contaminated with human feces. Most U.S. residents who are diagnosed with typhoidal Salmonella are infected while traveling abroad in areas where typhoid fever and paratyphoid fever are common. Three types of vaccines against S. Typhi are commercially available, although there is still not a single licensed vaccine available against S. Paratyphi A.[7] Persons planning to travel outside of the United States are advised to find out if a vaccine for typhoid fever is recommended (see www.cdc.gov/travel).

Most Salmonella infections are caused by eating contaminated food. One study found that 87% of all confirmed cases of Salmonella are foodborne. Foods of animal origin, including meat, poultry, eggs, or dairy products can become contaminated with Salmonella. Eating uncooked or inadequately cooked food—or food cross contaminated with uncooked or undercooked products—can lead to human infections. As explained in a comprehensive report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service:

Salmonella contamination occurs in a wide range of animal and plant products. Poultry products and eggs are frequently contaminated with S. Enteritidis, while beef products are commonly contaminated with S.Typhimurium. Other food sources of Salmonella may include raw milk or other dairy products and pork.

In the past two decades, consumption of produce, especially sprouts, tomatoes, fruits, leafy greens, nuts, and nut butters, has been associated with Salmonella illnesses.[8] The surface of fruits and vegetables may be contaminated by human or animal feces. Changes in food consumption and production, as well as the rapid growth of international trade in agricultural products, have facilitated the transmission of Salmonella associated with fresh fruits and vegetables.

In the United States, Salmonella is the second most commonly isolated bacterial pathogen when laboratory diagnosis of diarrhea is sought.[9] However, passive laboratory surveillance, which uses voluntary reporting by health care providers and facilities, captures only a fraction of illnesses that actually occur. Furthermore, only a small proportion of illnesses are confirmed by laboratory testing and reported to public health agencies. Thus, researchers rely on quantitative statistical modeling to estimate the incidence of foodborne illness. These estimates are used to direct policy and interventions.

What are the Symptoms of Salmonellosis?

Salmonella infections can produce a broad range of disease, from no symptoms to severe illness. The most common clinical presentation is acute gastroenteritis. Symptoms commonly include diarrhea and abdominal cramps, often accompanied by fever of 100°F to 102°F (38°C to 39°C). More serious infections may also involve bloody diarrhea, vomiting, headache, and body aches.[10]

The Incubation period, or the time from Ingestion of the bacteria until the symptoms start, is generally 6 to 72 hours; however, there is evidence that in some situations the incubation can be longer than 10 days. People with salmonellosis usually recover without treatment within three to seven days. Nonetheless, Salmonella bacteria can persist in the intestinal tract and stool for many weeks after the resolution of symptoms—on average, one month in adults and longer in children.[11]

Treatment of Salmonellosis

S. Typhi and S. Paratyphi are capable of causing systemic illness if they invade the bloodstream (termed “bacteremia”). “Septicemia” or “sepsis” (bloodstream infection or “blood poisoning”) occurs if the bacteria multiply in the blood and cause the immune system to respond by activating inflammatory mechanisms. This may result in the development of “systemic inflammatory response syndrome,” or “SIRS.” By definition, SIRS includes tachycardia, tachypnea, fever, and abnormal white blood cell count. When the bacteria involved are S. Typhi or S. Paratyphi, this serious illness is called enteric typhoid, or paratyphoid fever. Symptoms may start gradually and include fever, headache, malaise, lethargy, and abdominal pain. In children, it can present seemingly innocuously as a non-specific fever. The incubation period for S. Typhi is usually 8 to 14 days, but it can range from three to 60 days. For S. Paratyphi infections, the incubation period is similar to that of nontyphoidal Salmonella—one to 10 days.[12]

Medical treatment is acutely important, though, if the patient becomes severely dehydrated or if the infection spreads from the intestines. Persons with severe diarrhea often require re-hydration, usually with intravenous (IV) fluids. But antibiotics are not necessary or indicated unless the infection spreads from the intestines, at which time the infection can be treated with ampicillin, gentamicin, trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole, or ciprofloxacin. Unfortunately, though, some Salmonella bacteria have become resistant to antibiotics, largely as a result of the use of antibiotics to promote the growth of feed animals.[13]

