The Food Standards Agency (FSE) reported that it is working with Food Standards Scotland (FSS), the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and other government departments, investigating what the UKHSA has reported is the largest E. coliSTEC (Shiga toxin-producing E. coli) outbreak since Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) began in 2014.

To date, there have been a total of 259 confirmed cases identified in the UK with sample dates ranging between 23 August-29 October 2022. Most of these cases were reported in August and early September.

However, the situation has since stabilized and there have been no further cases reported. Investigations suggest UK produced lettuce and salad leaves could have been implicated but it is too early to be certain that they were the source of illness. The ongoing supply chain investigation is extensive and complex, and the FSE continues to look for the root cause and where in the supply chain the food safety risk occurred.

Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of E. coli outbreaks and hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). The E. coli lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of E. coli and other foodborne illness infections and have recovered over $850 Million for clients in the last 29 years. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation.

Additional Resources: