Whatcom Blue, Farmhouse, Peppercorn and Mustard Seed varieties of Twin Sisters Creamery Cheese Being Recalled.

Multiple varieties of aged raw milk cheese from Twin Sisters Creamery are in the process of being recalled after testing linked E. coli bacteria from three cases to the company’s cheese. Twin Sisters Creamery is cooperating with the investigation. Additional products may be recalled or identified as a possible source of infection in the future.

All sizes of Whatcom Blue, Farmhouse, Peppercorn and Mustard Seed cheese varieties from Twin Sisters Creamery produced on or after May 27, 2025 are being recalled.

◦ #450 Made on 5/27/2025 – Batch Code 250527B Whatcom Blue

◦ #452 Made on 6/10/2025 – Batch Code 250610B Whatcom Blue

◦ #454 Made on 6/18/2025 – Batch Code 250618B Whatcom Blue

◦ #455 Made on 6/24/2025 – Batch Code 250625B Whatcom Blue

◦ #451 Made on 6/03/2025 – Batch Code 250603F Farmhouse

◦ #453 Made on 6/16/2025 – Batch Code 250616B Farmhouse

◦ #451 Made on 6/03/2025 – Batch Code 250603P Peppercorn

◦ #453 Made on 6/16/2025 – Batch Code 250616 Mustard Seed

Some cheese products were repackaged by grocery stores and markets, so the original label may not be present. In these instances, the grocery store/market label should list the cheese brand.

Two Whatcom County residents are known to have been sickened, and test results showed a genetic link between their illness and Twin Sisters Creamery products. An additional case in Oregon has also been genetically linked. One is a child under five years old, and two are adults. One person was hospitalized. All illnesses occurred between September 5 and September 16, 2025. Specific or additional products may be recalled or identified as a possible source of infection in the future.

William “Bill” Marler has been a food safety lawyer and advocate since the 1993 Jack-in-the-Box E. coli Outbreak which was chronicled in the book, “Poisoned” and in the recent Emmy Award winning Netflix documentary by the same name. Bill work has been profiled in the New Yorker, “A Bug in the System;” the Seattle Times, “30 years after the deadly E. coli outbreak, A Seattle attorney still fights for food safety;” the Washington Post, “He helped make burgers safer, Now he is fighting food poisoning again;” and several others.

Dozens of times a year Bill speaks to industry and government throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, China and Australia on why it is important to prevent foodborne illnesses. He is also a frequent commentator on food litigation and food safety on Marler Blog. Bill is also the publisher of Food Safety News.

E. coli: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of E. coli outbreaks and hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). The E. coli lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of E. coli and other foodborne illness infections and have recovered over $900 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our E. coli lawyers have litigated E. coli and HUS cases stemming from outbreaks traced to ground beef, raw milk, lettuce, spinach, sprouts, and other food products. The law firm has brought E. coli lawsuits against such companies as Jack in the Box, Dole, ConAgra, Cargill, and Jimmy John’s. We have proudly represented such victims as Brianne Kiner, Stephanie Smith and Linda Rivera.

If you or a family member became ill with an E. coli infection or HUS after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark E. coli attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources: