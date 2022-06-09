Thanks to eFoodAlert for staying on this.
Primary Jif peanut butter recalls
- The JM Smucker Co. – US:– May 20, 2022
- The JM Smucker Co. – Canada:– May 21, 2022
- Rainbow Asset Limited – Hong Kong: May 23, 2022
- Randy Ltd. – Israel: May 23, 2022
- JDM Distributors – United Kingdom (England): May 26, 2022
- DKSH South East Asia Pte. Ltd – Singapore: May 24, 2022
- Ministry of Health – Malaysia: May 30, 2022
- J.M. Smucker Company – Germany: June 2, 2022
Secondary recalls – products containing a Jif peanut butter ingredient (USA)
- A G Specialty Foods Inc (multiple food products containing Jif and Smuckers peanut butter) – May 27, 2022
- Albanese Confectionery Group, Inc. (Albanese® Mini and Giant Peanut Butter Cups) – May 27, 2022
- Albertsons Companies (11 store-prepared items):- May 21, 2022
- Bix Produce Company (2 products containing Jif Creamy Peanut Butter To Go 1.5 oz. cup):- May 26, 2022
- Cargill (multiple products containing peanut butter, sold at the Wilbur Chocolate Retail Store in Lititz, Pa. and online at Wilburbuds.com.):- May 23, 2022
- Coblentz Chocolate Company (multiple peanut butter products):- May 24, 2022
- Country Fresh (select fresh-cut fruit snack trays and fruit snack cups):- May 24, 2022
- Euphoria Chocolate Company (Peanut Butter Classic Truffles, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways, and Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Meltaways) – May 27, 2022
- Fresh Del Monte (fresh-cut fruit and vegetable products containing ready-to-eat Jif® peanut butter dip):- May 24, 2022
- FSIS Public Health Notice (Super Asian Chicken Salad):- May 27, 2022
- Fudgeamentals (several fudge products made with Jif Peanut Butter):- May 25, 2022
- Garden Cut, LLC (Garden Cut products containing 0.750z Jif Peanut Butter Cup):- May 24, 2022
- Giant (Store Brand Apples, Pretzels & Celery with Peanut Butter):- May 23, 2022
- Giant Eagle, Inc. (3 stores in Pennsylvania; multiple bakery items containing peanut butter):- May 28, 2022
- Martin’s (Store Brand Apples, Pretzels & Celery with Peanut Butter):- May 23, 2022
- Mary’s Harvest Fresh Foods Inc (Mary’s Harvest Celery Peanut Butter Cup G&G and Apple Peanut Butter Cup G&G):- May 24, 2022
- Price Chopper (M32 Apples, Cheese and Pretzels with Peanut Butter Tray):- May 23, 2022
- Safeway Fresh Foods (Quick Chek branded Apple and Peanut Butter Snack trays sold in New Jersey):- May 28, 2022
- Taharka Brothers Ice Cream (Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream):- June 6, 2022
- Taher Inc. (“Fresh Seasons Power Packs”):- May 24, 2022
- Wawa (two products containing Jif Peanut Butter):- May 24, 2022
- Wegmans (Wegmans Snack with Apple, Pretzels, Cheese and Peanut Butter):- May 22, 2022
Secondary recalls – products containing a Jif peanut butter ingredient (Canada)
- Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop (certain Sweet Spot Chocolate Shop brand peanut butter-containing chocolates ):- May 26, 2022