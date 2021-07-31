As of July 22, 2021, 11 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Typhimurium have been reported from three states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from June 10, 2021, to July 1, 2021. Sick people range in age from 19 to 61 years, with a median age of 47, and 64% are female. Two people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.

The first Salmonella Lawsuit was filed in Illinois Federal Court – Hillard. Complaint (FILED)

According to the Illinois Public Health Service, five people in Illinois have been infected and cases have been reported in Cook County, DuPage County, and McHenry County.

On July 16, BrightFarms initiated a voluntary recall of packaged salad greens produced in its Rochelle, Illinois (Ogle County) greenhouse farm sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The affected BrightFarms-branded products were sold by the following retailers:

Illinois: Mariano’s Fresh Markets, Walmart (select stores), Strack Van Till, Sullivan’s Foods, Caputo’s, Jewel-Osco

Walmart (select stores) Indiana: Strack Van Till

Additional retailers may be affected.

The recall includes the below salad products packaged in clear, plastic clamshells with “best by” dates through 7/29/2021: