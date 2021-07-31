As of July 22, 2021, 11 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Typhimurium have been reported from three states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from June 10, 2021, to July 1, 2021. Sick people range in age from 19 to 61 years, with a median age of 47, and 64% are female. Two people have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported.
The first Salmonella Lawsuit was filed in Illinois Federal Court – Hillard. Complaint (FILED)
According to the Illinois Public Health Service, five people in Illinois have been infected and cases have been reported in Cook County, DuPage County, and McHenry County.
On July 16, BrightFarms initiated a voluntary recall of packaged salad greens produced in its Rochelle, Illinois (Ogle County) greenhouse farm sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.
The affected BrightFarms-branded products were sold by the following retailers:
- Illinois: Mariano’s Fresh Markets, Walmart (select stores), Strack Van Till, Sullivan’s Foods, Caputo’s, Jewel-Osco
- Wisconsin: Pick ‘n Save, Metro Market, Copps, Tadych’s, Walmart (select stores)
- Iowa: Walmart (select stores)
- Indiana: Strack Van Till
Additional retailers may be affected.
The recall includes the below salad products packaged in clear, plastic clamshells with “best by” dates through 7/29/2021:
- BrightFarms NutrigreensTM (3 oz. package)
- BrightFarms Butter Crisp TM (4 oz. Package)
- BrightFarms Harvest Crunch ® (4 oz. package)
- BrightFarms Mighty Romaine TM (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)
- BrightFarms 50/50 Spring & Spinach (4 oz. package)
- BrightFarms Spring Crunch (4 oz. package)
- BrightFarms Spring Mix (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)
- BrightFarms Sunny Crunch ® (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)
|
PRODUCT NAME
|
PACKAGES
|
UPC
|BrightFarms NutrigreensTM
|3 oz. package
|5706200458
|BrightFarms Butter Crisp TM
|4 oz. package
|5706200484
|BrightFarms Harvest Crunch®
|4 oz. package
|5706200486
|BrightFarms Mighty Romaine TM
|4 oz. package
8 oz. package
|
5706200452
5706200491
|BrightFarms 50/50 Spring & Spinach
|4 oz. package
|5706200440
|BrightFarms Spring Crunch
|4 oz. package
|5706200479
|BrightFarms Lakeside CrunchTM
|4 oz. package
|5706200479
|BrightFarms Spring Mix
|4 oz. package
8 oz. package
|
5706200441
5706200451
|BrightFarms Sunny Crunch®
|4 oz. package
8 oz. package
|
5706200460
5706200485
On July 26, BrightFarms initiated a voluntary recall expansion of additional packaged salad greens that are past expiration date and were produced in its Rochelle, Illinois (Ogle County) greenhouse farm sold in Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Indiana and Michigan due to potential contamination with Salmonella.
The recall includes the below salad products packaged in clear, plastic clamshells with “best by” dates through 7/26/2021:
1. BrightFarms Baby Spinach (4 oz. and 8 oz. package)
|
PRODUCT NAME
|
PACKAGES
|
UPC
|
Best by Date
|
BrightFarms Baby Spinach
|4 oz. package
8 oz. package
|5706200439
5706200449
|Expired
The affected BrightFarms-branded products were sold by retailers listed in the July 15 recall.
