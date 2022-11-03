Kalera Public Limited Company (“Kalera” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KAL), is voluntarily recalling 633 cases of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole head variety lettuce with lot codes 001293 and 001294 on the label and sold under the Kalera brand because it has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Distribution was limited to a small number of retail and foodservice customers in Florida. The Company has notified these customers and is working with them to ensure consumers do not receive any of the products affected by the recall.

Kalera’s food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of Salmonella in some of its whole head lettuce SKUs. The Company promptly reported this issue to the FDA, and, to the Company’s knowledge, no illnesses have occurred or been reported to date.

Only those products that are named in this announcement, produced in the Orlando farm and sold in the state of Florida are being recalled. No other Kalera products are affected by the recall.