Public health officials are investigating an outbreak of Salmonella infections associated with CrackleMi Café in Seattle, WA.

The restaurant closed on Sept. 20 because of the outbreak and the results of an inspection.

There are currently three patients confirmed with lab testing. All three have the same strain of Salmonella and all three reported eating at the restaurant before becoming ill. The patients reported eating banh mi sandwiches made with pork, chicken and egg. The restaurant is located at 709 N 35th Street in Seattle.

All three people developed one or more symptoms consistent with salmonellosis, including nausea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, diarrhea, bloody stool, and fever.

The health department did not identify any ill employees.

Patients range in age from 23 to 38 years old. None have required hospitalization and none have died.

The patients ate at the implicated restaurant between Aug. 7 and 17. Anyone who ate at the restaurant during or after those dates and become ill is asked to contact Seattle & King County Public Health.

The health department inspected the restaurant on Sept. 19 and 20 and found:

“Investigators reviewed the restaurant’s food preparation process that could result in cross contamination between different types of meats or other ingredients. They observed factors that may have contributed to the outbreak such as risk of cross-contamination, improper handwashing, and improper glove use. The facility voluntarily closed on September 20, 2023, to clean and disinfect. Public Health Investigators will verify cleaning and disinfection prior to reopening,” according to a notice from the health department.

