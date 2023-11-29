Additional Salmonella Soahanina, Sundsvall and Oranienburg infections are under investigation and more illnesses associated with this outbreak may be confirmed.

In the United States as of November 24, 99 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Sundsvall have been reported from 32 states. Arkansas (1), Arizona (7), California (1), Colorado (2), Georgia (3), Iowa (5), Illinois (4), Indiana (2), Kentucky (5), Massachusetts (1), Maryland (1), Michigan (1), Minnesota (13), Missouri (9), Mississippi (1), North Carolina (2), Nebraska (4), New Jersey (1), Nevada (2), New York (1), Ohio (8), Oklahoma (1), Oregon (1), Pennsylvania (1), Rhode Island (1), South Carolina (3), Tennessee (4), Texas (3), Utah (1), Virginia (1), Washington (1) and Wisconsin (8). Illnesses started on dates ranging from October 17, 2023, to November 10, 2023. Of 77 people with information available, 45 have been hospitalized. Two deaths have been reported from Minnesota. Age of ill ranges from less than 1 to 100 years of age.

In Canada as of November 24, there have been 63 laboratory-confirmed cases of Salmonella Soahanina, Sundsvall and Oranienburg illness linked to this outbreak in the following provinces: British Columbia (12), Ontario (12), Quebec (35), Prince Edward Island (2) and Newfoundland and Labrador (2). Individuals became sick between mid-October and mid-November 2023. Seventeen individuals have been hospitalized. One death has been reported. Individuals who became ill are between 0 to 100 years of age.

