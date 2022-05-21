The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg infections linked to certain Jif peanut butter products produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky.

There have been a total of 14 illnesses with 2 hospitalization in the following states: Arkansas (1), Georgia (2), Illinois (1), Massachusetts (1), Missouri (1), Ohio (1), North Carolina (1), New York (1), South Carolina (1), Texas (2), Texas (1), and Washington (1). The last reported illness was May 1, 2022.

Product distribution was nationwide and has been confirmed for states listed, but product could have been distributed further, reaching additional states

Here is the interesting, but perhaps perplexing fact that needs further answers:

FDA conducted Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) analysis on an environmental sample collected at the Lexington, Kentucky, J.M. Smucker Company facility in 2010. The analysis shows that this 2010 environmental sample matches the strain causing illnesses in this current outbreak.

J.M. Smucker Company has voluntarily recalled certain Jif brand peanut butter products that have the lot code numbers between 1274425 – 2140425 manufactured in Lexington, Kentucky.

