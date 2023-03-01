The Florida Department of Health (DOH) and the state health departments of Georgia and Alabama have detected a Salmonella outbreak associated with the consumption of raw oysters harvested from shellfish harvesting area FL-3012 in Cedar Key, Florida. To date, there have been 8 cases linked to this outbreak within Florida, Georgia, and Alabama.

On February 24, 2023, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services closed shellfish harvesting area FL-3012 for the harvest of wild oysters and initiated a recall of these wild oysters harvested from December 16, 2022, to February 24, 2023.

Do not eat oysters included in this recall.

Individuals should be aware of the current elevated risk of illness associated with raw oyster consumption. Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating a contaminated product. Most people recover without treatment.

In rare circumstances, infection can produce more severe illness and require hospitalization. Older adults, infants, pregnant women, and immunocompromised individuals are at higher risk of developing a severe illness and should seek medical attention if symptoms arise.

