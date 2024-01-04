Blue Ridge Beef is expanding their recall to include additional lot numbers. This recall includes all lot numbers and used by dates between N24 1114 to N24 1224 of their 2 lb log of Kitten Grind UPC 8 54298 00101 6; 2lb log of Kitten Mix UPC 8 54298 00143 6 and their 2lb log of Puppy Mix UPC 8 54298 00169 6 due to contamination of Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. Salmonellaand Listeria monocytogenes can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Consumers exhibiting these signs after having contact with this product should contact their healthcare providers.

Pets with Salmonella and Listeria infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

On 12/15/2023 the firm was notified by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services that one lot of each of the products were sampled and tested positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. However, out of an abundance of caution the firm is recalling all lots with the used by dates between N24 1114 to N24 1224.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The products were distributed between 11/14/2023 – 12/20/2023. These products were packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in retail stores located in the states of: CT, FL, IA, IL, MA, MD, MI, NC, NY, OH, OR, PA, RI, TN, VA & WI. Image of the products are below.

Products affected are: