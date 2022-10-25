Consumers should immediately discard raw whole milk or chocolate milk sold in Dauphin County and other southcentral Pennsylvania retail stores under the BeiHollow label between October 12 and 21. BeiHollow pasteurized cheese melt and cup cheese sold between September 20 and October 21 should also be discarded due to possible contamination. Tests following a report of potential listeria contamination confirmed the presence of listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

Raw whole and chocolate milk was sold in plastic half- and three-quarter gallons at BeiHollow Farm stores in Elizabethville and Lykens, Dauphin County. Cheese melt and cup cheeses of various sizes were sold in the same stores. The producer would not supply a list of other locations where the products were sold.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, an illness which has symptoms including fever, muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea. Listeriosis mainly affects pregnant women, newborns, the elderly, and adults with impaired immune systems. Listeriosis in pregnant women can result in miscarriage, premature delivery, serious infection of the newborn, or stillbirth.

No reported illnesses have been attributed to the product, but people who consumed the milk should consult their physicians if they become ill. No reported illnesses have been attributed to the product, but people who consumed the milk should consult their physicians if they become ill.