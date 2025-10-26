Oregon Health Authority has confirmed that an Oregon resident is one of three people who tested positive for Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) O103 infection after consuming unpasteurized aged cheese produced by Twin Sisters Creamery Farmhouse in Washington state.

Samples of leftover cheese obtained from the Oregon resident were tested at a laboratory, which confirmed the presence of an E. coli O103 pathogen that matched that of two Washington state residents who had indirect exposure to cheese from the same company. The three people experienced symptoms of E. coli infection between Sept. 5 and Sept. 16.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) collected additional cheese samples from several retail locations and reported a preliminary E. coli isolate from unopened cheese purchased at grocery stores.

For additional information about the investigation of the E. coli infections, see the Washington State Department of Health’s announcement.