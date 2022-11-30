Monical’s Pizza at 6 Cherry Tree Shopping center in Washington, Illinois is currently closed due to an outbreak of an illness.

According to the Tazewell County Health Department, Monical’s was temporarily closed by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) due to an outbreak of a currently unknown foodborne illness. IDPH is currently working with the Tazewell County Health Department to identify the source.

155 people have currently reached out to the Tazewell County Health Department and reported symptoms of diarrhea and vomiting lasting 12 to 24 hours.

The health department is encouraging everyone to wash their hands and use hand sanitizer currently.

Anyone who ate at Monical’s since November 21st, and is experiencing symptoms, is encouraged to complete an online form.

The Tazewell County Health Department stated that Lab results related to this incident are expected Wednesday.