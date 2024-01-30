In the United States a total of 407 people infected with one of the outbreak strains of Salmonella were reported from 44 states: Alaska (1), Arizona (15), Arkansas (2), California (56), Colorado (11), Connecticut (2), Florida (4), Georgia (8), Illinois (22), Indiana (9), Iowa (12), Kansas 2, Kentucky 10, Maryland 9, Massachusetts 2, Michigan 7, Minnesota 29, Mississippi 1, Missouri (15), Montana (3), Nebraska (7), Nevada (8), New Hampshire (1), New Jersey (8), New Mexico (2), New York (14), North Carolina (7), North Dakota (1), Ohio (14), Oklahoma (4), Oregon (8), Pennsylvania (5), Rhode Island (1), South Carolina (10), South Dakota (2), Tennessee (7), Texas (30), Utah (12), Vermont (1), Virginia (8), Washington (4), West Virginia (3), Wisconsin (29) and Wyoming (1). Illnesses started on dates ranging from October 15, 2023, to December 25, 2023. Of 362 people with information available, 158 (44%) were hospitalized. Six deaths were reported.

In Canada a total, 190 laboratory-confirmed cases of Salmonella Soahanina, Sundsvall, Oranienburg, and Newport illness were linked to this outbreak in the following provinces: British Columbia (20), Alberta (4), Saskatchewan (1), Ontario (24), Quebec (131), Prince Edward Island (2), New Brunswick (2), Nova Scotia (4) and Newfoundland and Labrador (2). Individuals became sick between mid-October and late December 2023. Sixty-eight (68) individuals were hospitalized, and nine deaths were reported.

