CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are collecting data investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Africana infections. Epidemiologic data show that cucumbers may be contaminated with Salmonella and may be making people sick.

As of June 12, a total of 196 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella Africana have been reported from 28 states and the District of Columbia. Illnesses started on dates ranging from March 11, 2024, to May 23, 2024. Of 164 people with information available, 68 have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

CDC and FDA are also investigating an outbreak of Salmonella Braenderup infections, with 185 illnesses in 24 states. The two outbreaks share several similarities, including where and when illnesses occurred and the demographics of ill people. Investigators are working to determine whether the two outbreaks could be linked to the same food. Information will be provided on the source of the Salmonella Braenderup outbreak as it becomes available.

As part of the Salmonella Africana investigation, officials in the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture collected samples of cucumbers from several retail locations in the state. Testing identified Salmonella Bareilly, a different strain of Salmonella than the one making people sick in this outbreak. CDC is not currently investigating an outbreak of illnesses with this strain.

Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. has recalled whole cucumbers.

Cucumbers were sold in bulk in 24- and 32-count boxes directly to retail distribution centers, wholesalers, and food service distributors in 14 states, but these sellers may have shipped to additional states or re-packaged them for stores. Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. Shipped from May 17 to May 21. Grown in Florida

This recall does not include English cucumbers or mini cucumbers. Recalled cucumbers should no longer be in stores.

Salmonella: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of Salmonella outbreaks. The Salmonella lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of Salmonella and other foodborne illness outbreaks and have recovered over $850 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our Salmonella lawyers have litigated Salmonella cases stemming from outbreaks traced to a variety of foods, such as cantaloupe, tomatoes, ground turkey, salami, sprouts, cereal, peanut butter, and food served in restaurants. The law firm has brought Salmonella lawsuits against such companies as Cargill, ConAgra, Peanut Corporation of America, Sheetz, Taco Bell, Subway and Wal-Mart.

If you or a family member became ill with a Salmonella infection, including Reactive Arthritis or Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark Salmonella attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources: