Salmonella is one of the most common intestinal infections in the United States. Salmonellosis (the disease caused by Salmonella) is the second most common foodborne illness.

It is estimated that:

· 1.4 million cases of salmonellosis occur each year in the U.S.

· 95% of those cases are foodborne-related

· Approximately 220 of each 1000 cases result in hospitalization and eight of every 1000 cases result in death

· About 500 to 1,000 or 31% of all food-related deaths are caused by Salmonella infections each year

Salmonella infection occurs when the bacteria are ingested, typically from food derived from infected food-animals, but it can also occur by ingesting the feces of an infected animal or person. Food sources include raw or undercooked eggs/egg products, raw milk or raw milk products, contaminated water, meat and meat products, and poultry. Raw fruits and vegetables contaminated during slicing have been implicated in several salmonella outbreaks.

the 2004 Sheetz and Coronet Foods tomato Salmonella outbreak, the 2009 PCA peanut Salmonella outbreak, and the 2011 Cargill ground turkey antibiotic-resistant Salmonella outbreak.