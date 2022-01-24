E. coli are bacteria that can cause serious, sometimes fatal, infections in humans. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that E. coli causes 2,000 hospitalizations in the United States each year.
Ten percent of E. coli victims develop hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), which can cause kidney failure, damage to the central nervous system, and ultimately death.
E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits
- AFG / Supervalu E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Minnesota (2000)
- AgVenture Farms Petting Zoo E. coli O157:H7 Outbreak Lawsuits – Florida (2005)
- Aunt Mid’s Lettuce E.coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Michigan, Illinois, Ontario (2008)
- Bauer Meat E. coli Litigation – Georgia (1998)
- Baugher’s Apple Cider E. coli Outbreak Lawsuit – Maryland (2010)
- Big Fresno Fair E. coli Outbreak Lawsuit – California (2005)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club E. coli Litigation – New York and New Jersey (2002)
- Bravo Farms Gouda Cheese E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Southwestern US (2010)
- Burma Superstar E. coli Outbreak – California (2013)
- Camp Bournedale-South Shore Meats E. coli Outbreak Litigation – Rhode Island, Massachusetts (2009)
- Cargill E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Minnesota, Tennessee (2007)
- Cargill E.coli Outbreak and Litigation – Multistate (2018)
- Carneco / Sam’s Club E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Wisconsin & Minnesota (2004)
- CCC Alternative Learning Daycare E. coli Outbreak lawsuit – Texas (2002)
- Chicago Carbon Live Fire E. coli Outbreak and Litigation – Illinois (2017)
- China Buffet E. coli Outbreak Lawsuit – Minnesota (2001)
- Cleveland County Fair E. coli Outbreak – North Carolina (2012)
- ConAgra Ground Beef E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Nationwide (2002)
- Country Cottage Restaurant E coli O111 Outbreak Lawsuits – Oklahoma (2008)
- Cozy Valley Raw Milk E. coli Outbreak Lawsuit – Washington State (2011)
- Crossroads Farm Petting Zoo E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – North Carolina (2004)
- Cuyahoga County E. coli outbreak – Ohio (2009)
- Dairy Delight Raw Milk E.coli Outbreak and Litigation – Michigan (2016)
- Dee Creek Farm E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Washington & Oregon (2005)
- Dole Lettuce E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Minnesota, Wisconsin, Oregon (2005)
- Dole Spinach E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Nationwide (2006)
- Emmpak E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Wisconsin (2002)
- Excel E. coli Outbreak Lawsuit – Georgia (2001)
- Fairbank Farms E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Nationwide (2009)
- Federico’s Mexican Restaurant E. coli Outbreak – Arizona (2013)
- Finley Elementary School E. coli Outbreak Lawsuit – Washington (2001)
- Flanders Provision Co. E. coli Outbreak Litigation – Colorado, Nationwide (2005)
- Forest Ranch Fire Department Fundraiser E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – California (2008)
- Freshway Lettuce E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Multistate (2010)
- Fresno Meat Market E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – California (2007)
- Glass Onion Catering & Gourmet Foods E. coli Outbreak – California, Washington & Arizona (2013)
- Gold Coast Produce E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – California (2003)
- Golden Corral E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Nebraska (1999)
- Habaneros E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Missouri (2003)
- Herb Depot & Autumn Olives Farm Raw Milk E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Missouri (2008)
- Homegrown E.coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Washington (2019)
- I.M. Healthy and Dixie Dew Soy Nut Butter Tied to E. coli Outbreak and Litigation – Multistate (2017)
- Interstate Meat E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Oregon, Washington & Idaho (2007)
- Ixtapa Mexican Restaurant E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Washington (2008)
- Jack in the Box E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Western States (1993)
- JBS Swift E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Nationwide (2009)
- Jimmy John’s and Sprouts Extraordinaire E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Colorado (2008)
- Jimmy John’s Clover Sprouts E. coli O26 Outbreak Lawsuits – Multistate (2012)
- Karl Ehmer Meats E. coli Outbreak Lawsuit – New Jersey (2000)
- KFC E. coli Outbreak Lawsuit – Ohio (1999)
- Kid’s Korner Daycare E. coli Outbreak Lawsuit – Missouri (2004)
- Kindercare E. coli Outbreak Lawsuit – California (2000)
- King Garden Restaurant E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Ohio (2002)
- Lane County Fair E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Oregon (2002)
- Los Burritos Mexicanos E. coli Outbreak – Illinois (2013)
- National Steak and Poultry E. coli O157:H7 Outbreak Lawsuits – Nationwide (2009)
- Nebraska Beef E. coli Outbreak – Nationwide (2008)
- Nebraska Beef E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Minnesota (2006)
- Nestle Toll House Cookie Dough E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Nationwide (2009)
- Odwalla E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Western States (1996)
- Olive Garden E. coli Outbreak Lawsuit – Oregon (2005)
- Organic Pastures E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – California (2006)
- Parsley E. coli Outbreak Lawsuit – Washington & Oregon (2005)
- Peninsula Village E. coli Outbreak Lawsuit – Tennessee (1999)
- Pho One E.coli O157:H7 Outbreak Lawsuits – Hawaii (2017)
- PM Beef Holdings, Lunds & Byerly’s E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Minnesota (2007)
- Robeson Schools E. coli Outbreak Litigation – North Carolina (2001)
- Robinswood Pointe Senior Living Facility E. coli Outbreak Litigation – Washington (2005)
- Rochester Meat Company E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Wisconsin, California (2008)
- Rocky Mountain Natural Meats Bison E. coli Outbreak Lawsuit – Colorado, New York (2010)
- Romaine Lettuce E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Washington State (2008)
- S & S Foods – Goshen Boy Scout Camp E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Virginia (2008)
- Schnucks Romaine Lettuce E. coli Outbreak Lawsuit – Missouri, Multistate (2011)
- Sizzler E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Wisconsin (2000)
- Sodexho Spinach E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – California (2003)
- Spokane Produce E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Washington, Oregon, Idaho (2002)
- State Garden Spinach & Spring Mix E. coli Outbreak – New York (2012)
- Stop & Shop E. coli Case – New Hampshire (2007)
- Taco John’s E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Iowa and Minnesota (2006)
- Tanimura & Antle Romaine Lettuce E. coli Outbreak – Canada (2012)
- Topps and Price Chopper E. coli Case – New York (2005)
- Topps Meats E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Nationwide (2007)
- Tyson Fresh Meats E. coli Lawsuit – Ohio (2011)
- United Food Group E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Western States (2007)
- Valley Meats E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Ohio, Illinois, Pennsylvania (2009)
- Wendy’s E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Oregon (2000)
- Wendy’s E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Utah (2006)
- White Water Water Park E. coli Outbreak Lawsuits – Georgia (1998)
