Raw milk produced and packaged by Valley Milk Simply Bottled of Stanislaus County is the subject of a statewide recall and quarantine order by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA). The recall order came following the detection of Influenza-A H5N1 (bird flu) virus in samples taken from a raw milk bulk tank at the Valley Milk Simply Bottled dairy farm.

The order applies to all “Valley Milk Simply Bottled Raw Cow Milk” and “DESI Milk Raw Cow Milk” distributed in quart (32 oz), half-gallon (64 oz), and one-gallon (128 oz) plastic jugs with a code date marked on the container of DEC 23 2024 through DEC 30 2024.

Consumers are strongly urged to not consume any product remaining in their refrigerators and retailers are to pull the product immediately from their shelves. No illnesses have been reported.

Risks Associated with Raw Milk

Drinking raw milk containing bird flu virus may lead to infection with this rare, emerging flu virus. Symptoms of bird flu infection in humans include eye redness or discharge, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, diarrhea, vomiting, muscle or body aches, headaches, fatigue, trouble breathing and fever.

While raw milk sales are legal in California and production practices are highly regulated, without the critical food safety step of pasteurization, public health experts have long warned consumers against consuming raw milk or raw milk products due to elevated risks of foodborne illness. Due to this elevated risk, all raw milk products are sold with a warning label that states the product may contain harmful pathogens. Outbreaks due to Salmonella, Listeria monocytogenes, toxin producing E. coli, Brucella, Campylobacter, and many other bacteria have all been reported related to consuming raw dairy products.

Pasteurized Milk is Safe to Drink

Pasteurized milk is safe to drink. Pasteurization, one of the most significant scientific food safety discoveries in human history, is the process of heating milk to specific temperatures for a certain length of time to kill many microorganisms and enzymes that lead to spoilage and illness. Pasteurization kills the bird flu virus and other harmful germs that can be found in raw milk. The California Department of Public Health advises consumers not to drink raw milk or eat raw milk products due to the risk of foodborne illnesses.

Protecting Against Bird Flu

CDFA has been working with the USDA as well as local and state partners to monitor bird flu in farm animals and the people who work closely with them. This incident is national in scope for both birds and cows following the initial introduction of the disease in 2022. CDFA conducts extensive bird flu testing throughout the state and establishes quarantine boundaries where necessary to protect animal and human health.