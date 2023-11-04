According to news reports, Miguel’s Cocina in San Diego’s 4S Ranch neighborhood had a “soft” reopening Friday night 10 days after voluntarily closing its doors in response to an E. coli outbreak that, as of Friday, has sickened at least 35 people including 10 who had to be hospitalized.

The news of the soft opening was confirmed Friday evening by San Diego County Health and Human Services (HHSA) Agency director of communications Tim McLain. The restaurant plans to return to normal operations Saturday.

Those who fell ill, or their families, reported eating at Miguel’s 4S Ranch location from October 6 to October 18 and developed symptoms from October 13 to October 19, according to the HHSA.

County health officials are still investigating the specific food items that were the source of the Shiga-toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) at the restaurant.

The number of E. coli cases and hospitalizations linked to the outbreak at Miguel’s has increased since the first was reported and could continue to do so. At least one of the cases has developed into the more severe complication of the infection called hemolytic uremic syndrome.

