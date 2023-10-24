The County of San Diego Health and Human Services Agency (HHSA) is reporting an outbreak of 13 confirmed or probable cases of Shiga-toxin-producing E. Coli (STEC) linked to dining at Miguel’s Cocina 4S Ranch location in San Diego.

HHSA Epidemiology Program and the County Department of Environmental Health and Quality are investigating the cluster of E. coli infections. Ages range from 6 to 87 years of age.

The ill persons or their families reported eating at the Miquel’s 4S Ranch location from Oct. 6 to Oct. 18 and had symptoms from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19. Seven cases were hospitalized with at least one case developing the more severe complication of the infection called hemolytic uremic syndrome.

The specific food items that were sources of the E. coli bacteria at the restaurant are under investigation. The restaurant is cooperating and working closely with the County. This morning its management voluntarily decided to close until the source can be identified.

“People who visited the restaurant and are feeling ill should see their doctor as soon as possible,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “We want them to get tested and have the results sent to the local health department. Those most at risk from infection are children, adults 65 and older and people with weakened immune systems.”

County Environmental Health inspectors visited the 4S location, yesterday afternoon, Oct. 23, 2023, because some cases diagnosed with STEC reported Miquel’s among their possible exposure locations. During that inspection, there were no operational major risk factors for foodborne illness identified.

Most people with a STEC infection start feeling sick three to four days after eating or drinking something that contains the bacteria. However, illnesses can start anywhere from 1 to 10 days after exposure. Symptoms vary from person-to-person and often include:

• Severe abdominal cramps

• Watery or bloody diarrhea (3 or more loose stools in a 24 hour period)

• Vomiting

Symptoms may occur with or without a fever. When present, the fever usually is not very high (less than 101˚F/38.5˚C). Most people get better within 5 to 7 days. Some infections are very mild, but others are severe or even life-threatening.

The public is asked to contact your health care provider if you have experienced these symptoms on or after Oct. 6, and especially if you have diarrhea that lasts for more than three days or diarrhea that is accompanied by a fever higher than 102˚F, or blood in the stool, or so much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down and you pass very little urine.

E. coli: Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of E. coli outbreaks and hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). The E. coli lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of E. coli and other foodborne illness infections and have recovered over $850 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our E. coli lawyers have litigated E. coli and HUS cases stemming from outbreaks traced to ground beef, raw milk, lettuce, spinach, sprouts, and other food products. The law firm has brought E. coli lawsuits against such companies as Jack in the Box, Dole, ConAgra, Cargill, and Jimmy John’s. We have proudly represented such victims as Brianne Kiner, Stephanie Smith and Linda Rivera.

If you or a family member became ill with an E. coli infection or HUS after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark E. coli attorneys for a free case evaluation.

Additional Resources: