I usually teach a seminar on Food Safety Law each year at the University of Arkansas School of Law.

At least four people have been hospitalized, including at least on with acute kidney failure. There have been at least 100 others exposed.

According to press reports, students and staff at the University of Arkansas have been warned of a Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) infections outbreak in Northwest Arkansas.

An email sent throughout the University of Arkansas states that the Arkansas Department of Health has reported students in the local outbreak.

“We are aware of a few hospitalizations related to the outbreak,” the email states. “…we believe the outbreak started more than a week ago.”

The email states that those experiencing the following severe symptoms should seek “immediate medical attention.”

Diarrhea and fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as decreased urination, dry mouth and throat, dizziness when standing up

Although the source of the outbreak is unknown to prevent further spread, people in the area should:

Practice proper hygiene such as handwashing,

Cook meats thoroughly

Wash fruits and vegatables well

Avoiding raw milk and unpasteurized dairy products

Unpasteurized juices

Report any outbreaks to ADH at 501-661-2381.

Additional Resources:

Here is the full press release from the University.

August 24, 2023

Shiga Toxin-producing E. coli Outbreak in Northwest Arkansas

The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) is investigating an outbreak of Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) infections. Illnesses have been reported among students who attend the University of Arkansas. We are aware of a few hospitalizations related to the outbreak. The university is working closely with public health officials to help identify the source of the outbreak and provide guidance to help prevent additional infections. At this time, based on what we know about the onset of symptoms, we believe the outbreak started more than a week ago. Most people recover without treatment after 5 to 7 days. At this point, our primary concerns are caring for those who have already been impacted and preventing further spread as the bacteria is transmissible. While surface cleaning and sanitizing protocols are in place at the university, we encourage practicing proper hygiene, especially good handwashing, at all times, on and off campus. Individuals who experience severe E. coli symptoms should seek immediate medical attention (please see recommendations below).

E. coli are a diverse group of bacteria that normally live in the intestines of humans and animals. Although most strains of these bacteria are harmless, some produce toxins that can make you sick, such as Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC). Most people infected with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Symptoms usually start 3 to 4 days after swallowing the bacteria. While most recover quickly, some people may develop a type of kidney failure (hemolytic uremic syndrome, also called HUS) and would need to be hospitalized. Antibiotics are not recommended for patients with suspected E. coli infections until diagnostic testing can be performed and E. coli infection is ruled out.

Recommendations for the Public