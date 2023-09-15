20 sick with 10 hospitalized.

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) are investigating an outbreak of Salmonella, a bacteria that is a common cause of food poisoning. As of September 15, 2023, CDPH has identified 20 individuals with Salmonella infections who ate prepared food from a taqueria in Carniceria Guanajuato located at 3140 N California in Chicago. Of these, 10 people have been hospitalized. Carniceria Guanajuato voluntarily closed the taqueria on September 8, 2023 and is cooperating with CDPH to determine a source of the infections. If you have purchased prepared food from the taqueria or the prepared food section of the grocery store since August 29, 2023, discard it and do not eat it. If you ate food purchased from the prepared food section (taqueria or prepared foods in the grocery section) since August 29, 2023, you may have been exposed to Salmonella.

CDPH performed an environmental assessment of the grocery store and provided guidance on safe food handling practices and environmental cleaning to prevent further spread of disease. CDPH has also issued an alert to area physicians about the outbreak, providing medical guidance.

Salmonella symptoms usually last four to seven days and most individuals recover without any treatment. Although most infections resolve without antibiotics, older individuals or those with weakened immune systems may need medical evaluation and treatment. If you are experiencing severe diarrhea, symptoms of dehydration, or high fever, seek medical attention. Most people who are infected develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps between 6 hours and 6 days after eating contaminated food. For more information on Salmonella, visit www.cdc.gov/salmonella.

CDPH is monitoring closely for additional reports of illness. If you experienced diarrheal illness after consuming foods from this establishment, contact CDPH at outbreak@cityofchicago.org to file a suspected food poisoning complaint.

