Vanguard Enterprises, LLC. DBA Bedrock MFG of Boise, Idaho is recalling Monarch Premium Kratom brand Bali Gold, Red Bali, Green Maeng Da, and White Elephant powder because product has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonellacan result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The affected Monarch Premium Kratom brand Bali Gold, Red Bali, Green Maeng Da, and White Elephant powder were distributed nationwide in retail stores and through mail orders via the company website https://bedrockbotanicals.com between April 2023 to September 2023.

These kratom powder products are not sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin.

The affected Monarch Premium Kratom brand Bali Gold, Red Bali, Green Maeng Da, and White Elephant products are packaged in multiple-sized (14-gram, 56-gram, 112-gram, 224-gram) mylar pouches. Each pouch is marked with one of the following lot numbers and UPC: