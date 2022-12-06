Lidl US has announced a voluntary recall for the 8.4 oz Favorina branded Advent Calendar (Premium Chocolate with a Creamy Filling) due to potential Salmonella contamination.

This voluntary recall was issued because some items may be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

Units affected by this recall:

Were available for sale at Lidl stores between October 12, 2022 and December 5, 2022

Will have a BEST IF USED BY year of 2023

Will have a barcode number of 4056489516965

This issue was found during routine testing, which Lidl performs on an ongoing basis to help ensure safe and quality products for our customers. Lidl US has received no reports or complaints of illness related to this product to date.