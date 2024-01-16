86% 1 year of age or younger

14% 65 years and older

CDC, public health and regulatory officials in several states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Center for Veterinary Medicine (FDA CVM) collected different types of data to investigate a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Kiambu infections in people. Epidemiologic and laboratory data showed that a specific lot of Victor brand Hi-Pro Plus dry dog food was contaminated with Salmonella and made people sick. The manufacturer, Mid America Pet Food, recalled this and all other brands of pet food they make. See recalls for more details.

A total of seven people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella were reported from seven states . Illnesses started on dates ranging from January 14, 2023, to August 19, 2023. One person was hospitalized, and no deaths were reported. The true number of sick people in this outbreak was likely much higher than the number reported, and the outbreak may not have been limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella. In addition, recent illnesses may not have been reported as it usually takes 3 to 4 weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.