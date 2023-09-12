The Scope of the Outbreak:

Alberta Health Services (AHS) has now reported that the Fueling Brains Day Care E. coli outbreak includes 264 lab-confirmed cases. On Tuesday, an AHS spokesperson confirmed 33 more cases had been linked to the outbreak in the past day.

The provincial health authority said there are now 25 patients in hospital.

Since the outbreak was declared at the start of last week, 12 patients have been discharged from hospital.

21 children have been diagnosed with hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). Six of those are presently receiving dialysis.

The Kitchen Inspection:

The central kitchen believed to be the source of an E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares had several health violations in its most recent inspection. In an environmental inspection report for KidsU Centennial – Fueling Minds Inc., Alberta Health Services detailed “significant evidence of a pest infestation” at the food establishment found in an inspection Sept. 5, a day after the outbreak was declared. “Two live adult cockroaches were observed on the sides of stainless-steel equipment around the dishwashing area. The tin cat traps by the two separate two-compartment sinks had at least 20 cockroaches on the sticky pads each,” the report read. AHS said it also found violations of food not being handled in a manner that makes it safe to eat, and a lack of appropriate equipment for keeping food cold during transportation.

