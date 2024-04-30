The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating illnesses in a multistate outbreak of E. coli O157:H7 infections linked to organic walnuts from Gibson Farms, Inc. of Hollister, California that were distributed to multiple natural food and co-op stores in AK, AZ, CA, CO, HI, ID, MT, NM, OR, SD, TX, and WA and sold in bulk bins.

State and local public health officials have interviewed people about the foods they ate in the week before they became ill. Of the 10 people interviewed, all 10 (100%) reported eating walnuts, and almost all reported buying organic walnuts from bulk bins in food co-ops or natural food stores.

FDA’s traceback investigation identified Gibson Farms, Inc. as the common supplier of walnuts in this outbreak. On April 27, 2024, Gibson Farms, Inc. initiated a voluntary recall and contacted their distributing customers. Distributors and retailers that may have received recalled bulk organic walnuts should follow the recommendations above and contact their customers.

FDA is working with the firm and its distributors to determine the source of contamination, whether additional products or states are affected, and retailers that received recalled product. This advisory will be updated as information becomes available.

Recalled organic walnut halves and pieces were sold in bulk bins at natural food and co-op stores in AK, AZ, CA, CO, HI, ID, MT, NM, OR, SD, TX, and WA. Some stores may repackage bulk walnut halves and pieces into plastic clamshells or bags.

A full list of store names and locations is available.