As of today, we have been retained by 13 folks in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania, including 4 with hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS).  We have filed 2 lawsuits in Ohio and 1 in Michigan. We represent 3 people in Michigan; 7 people in Ohio; and 2 in Indiana and 1 in Pennsylvania.

E. coli O157:H7 illnesses range from July 26th to August 8th.

The CDC still reports as of August 19, 2022, a total of 37 people infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli O157:H7 have been reported to CDC from 4 states – Ohio, Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania.

However, as of yesterday the ODOH reported that the 19 cases in Ohio are located in the following counties: Wood (7), Lorain (3), Cuyahoga (2), Lucas (2), Mahoning (2), Clermont (1), Franklin (1), and Summit (1). Note, Wood County reports (22). The affected individuals in Ohio range in age from 8 to 82 years old. There are 11 males and eight females. In Ohio, four people have been hospitalized.  As of today, those numbers have not changed.

And, as of yesterday the MDHHS had received reports of 98 cases of E. coli infection in August, compared to 20 cases reported during the same time period in 2021. The current investigation is in the early stages. Laboratory results have linked some of these cases to each other. Michigan currently has 43 confirmed E. coli O157 cases matched with the outbreak strain. The illness onset dates range from late July through early August. Outbreak cases have been reported from 18 jurisdictions including the counties of Allegan, Branch, Clinton, Genesee, Gratiot, Jackson, Kent, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Muskegon, Oakland, Ogemaw, Ottawa, Saginaw, Washtenaw, and Wayne and the City of Detroit. The age range of those affected are 6 to 94 years old. Among the Michigan outbreak cases with available information to date, 56% have been hospitalized. Four cases of hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a severe complication that occurs in some people diagnosed with STEC infection, have been identified.

Today according to Michigan health officials, 53 cases have been confirmed linked to the current E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy’s. Michigan now has a total of 115 cases. The discrepancy in numbers is because the 53 cases have undergone whole genome sequencing (WGS) to confirm that they are linked to the outbreak. (Not every case has a sample or is sequenced). Michigan officials expect that number to increase as sequencing is still underway. CDC reports only the number that is matched by whole genome sequencing. Also according to Michigan health officials, many of the 115 cases are linked to this outbreak, but the remainder either are still undergoing sequencing or we don’t have a sample to sequence. Not all samples are sequenced.

Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, is the nation’s leading law firm representing victims of E. coli outbreaks and hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). The E. coli lawyers of Marler Clark have represented thousands of victims of E. coli and other foodborne illness infections and have recovered over $850 million for clients. Marler Clark is the only law firm in the nation with a practice focused exclusively on foodborne illness litigation. Our E. coli lawyers have litigated E. coli and HUS cases stemming from outbreaks traced to ground beef, raw milk, lettuce, spinach, sprouts, and other food products. The law firm has brought E. coli lawsuits against such companies as Jack in the Box, Dole, ConAgra, Cargill, Wendy’s and Jimmy John’s. We have proudly represented such victims as Brianne KinerStephanie Smith and Linda Rivera.

If you or a family member became ill with an E. coli infection or HUS after consuming food and you’re interested in pursuing a legal claim, contact the Marler Clark E. coli attorneys for a free case evaluation.

