San Diego State University is providing information and guidance related to Shiga Toxin-Producing E. coli to help ensure that students, faculty and staff are well informed about the current situation.

SDSU is closely monitoring the developments around this situation and will provide updates as appropriate. To help keep yourself and others safe, familiarize yourself with the information below.

Case Notification

On Sept. 6, Student Health Services notified the SDSU community of two cases of Shiga Toxin-Producing E. coli (STEC) in the student community in one residential and one non-residential student. These students began experiencing symptoms on Aug. 27 and 29, respectively.

At this time, a specific food source has not been identified for either of these cases. SDSU’s Environmental Health and Safety team is working closely with the County of San Diego Health & Human Services Agency to investigate these cases and to identify and confirm the potential source. Additional information will be shared with the community as it becomes available.