Prophet Premium Blends of Santa Ana, California is recalling Diamond Shruumz Infused Cones, Chocolate Bars, and Gummies (Micro- and Mega/Extreme-Dose), because such products contain Muscimol, a chemical found in mushrooms of the genus Amanita; Muscimol could be a potential cause of symptoms consistent with those observed in persons who became ill after eating Diamond Shruumz products. Reported symptoms have included those linked to seizures, agitation, involuntary muscle contractions, loss of consciousness, confusion, sleepiness, nausea and vomiting, abnormal heart rates, and hyper/hypotension.

Diamond Shruumz Infused Cones, Chocolate Bars, and Gummies (Micro- and Mega/Extreme-Dose) were distributed nationwide through retail stores and mail orders via https://diamondshruumz.com/shop/External Link Disclaimer or https://diamondshruumz.com/wholesale/External Link Disclaimer. All lots or best buy dates and all flavors of Diamond Shruumz Infused Cones, Chocolate Bars, and Gummies (Micro- and Mega/Extreme-Dose) are included in this recall, and in the event the product is missing lot information or best buy dates, all flavors of Diamond Shruumz Infused Cones, Chocolate Bars, and Gummies (Micro- and Mega/Extreme-Dose) product are still included in this recall.

At this time, there are 39 illnesses that have been reported to date. States with cases include: AL, AZ, CA, CO, GA, IN, IA, KY, MD, MN, MO, MT NV, NJ, NY, NC, OH, PA, SC, TN. Reported symptoms have included those linked to central nervous system excitation (e.g., seizures, agitation, and involuntary muscle contractions), central nervous system depression (e.g., loss of consciousness, confusion, and sleepiness), gastrointestinal symptoms (e.g., nausea and vomiting), and cardiovascular involvement (e.g., abnormal heart rates and hyper/hypotension).

To date, Prophet Premium Blends received two (2) complaints (on May 27, 2024), regarding consumers becoming ill after consuming the entire chocolate bar. Upon receiving the complaints, we reviewed the products’ Certificates of Analysis (COAs) which showed higher than normal amounts of Muscimol. Prophet Premium Blends initiated this Recall and has ceased the production and distribution of the Diamond Shruumz product line as the FDA and Prophet Premium Blends continues their investigation as to what is the cause of the serious adverse effects.

Retailers and wholesalers should discontinue use, stop distribution, quarantine the product immediately and contact their sales representative to initiate the return and refund. After contacting their sales representatives, Prophet Premium Blends will issue return shipping labels, verify the inventory, and thereafter issue the refund.

Consumers who have purchased Diamond Shruumz products are urged to stop using the product, destroy the product.

Product Name: UPC: Product Image: Diamond Shruumz Infused

Cone (Cookies & Cream) 810133320025 See image below Diamond Shruumz Infused

Cone (Double Chocolate Chip) 810133320001 See image below Diamond Shruumz Infused Cone

(Mint Chocolate Chip) 810133320049 See image below Diamond Shruumz Infused

Cone (Sprinkles) 810133320063 See image below Diamond Shruumz Infused

Cone (Strawberry Cheesecake) 810133320087 See image below Diamond Shruumz Chocolate

Bar (Birthday Cake) 75503858867 See image below Diamond Shruumz Chocolate

Bar (Cinnamon Bar) 755003858836 See image below Diamond Shruumz Chocolate

Bar (Cookie Butter) 755003858751 See image below Diamond Shruumz Chocolate

Bar (Cookies & Cream) 755003858782 See image below Diamond Shruumz Chocolate

Bar (Dark Chocolate) 755003858829 See image below Diamond Shruumz Chocolate

Bar (Fruity Cereal) 755003858799 See image below Diamond Shruumz Gummies

– Micro-Dose (Blue Raz Watermelon) 755003861362 See image below Diamond Shruumz Gummies

– Micro-Dose (Grape Lemonade) 755003861584 See image below Diamond Shruumz Gummies

– Micro-Dose (Hawaiian Punch) 755003861850 See image below Diamond Shruumz Gummies

– Micro-Dose (Rainbow) 755003861614 See image below Diamond Shruumz Gummies

– Micro-Dose (Sour Apple Peach) 755003861386 See image below Diamond Shruumz Gummies

– Micro-Dose (Strawberry Kiwi) 755003861409 See image below Diamond Shruumz Gummies

– Extreme/Mega-Dose (Blue Razz Euphoria) 810133320346 See image below Diamond Shruumz Gummies

– Extreme/Mega-Dose (Radical Rainbow) 810133320407 See image below Diamond Shruumz Gummies

– Extreme/Mega-Dose (Lucid Lemon Lime) 810133320360 See image below Diamond Shruumz Gummies

– Extreme/Mega-Dose (Peach Paradise) 810133320384 See image below Diamond Shruumz Gummies

– Extreme/Mega-Dose (Watermelon Wonderland) 810133320421 See image below

FDA Issued Advisory