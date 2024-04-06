A total of 104 people infected with the outbreak strain of Salmonella were reported from 33 states. Illnesses started on dates ranging from November 20, 2023, to February 10, 2024. Of 92 people with information available, 27 were hospitalized. No deaths were reported.

The true number of sick people in this outbreak was likely much higher than the number reported, and this outbreak may not have been limited to the states with known illnesses. This is because many people recover without medical care and are not tested for Salmonella.

Minnesota Department of Agriculture collected one unopened package of the twin-pack of Busseto brand charcuterie sampler from a sick person’s home. Whole genome sequencing (WGS) showed that the Salmonella in the charcuterie sampler was closely related to bacteria from sick people. This suggests that people got sick from eating the charcuterie sampler.

USDA-FSIS collected Coppa and Antipasto tray products from Fratelli Beretta which tested positive for Salmonella. Whole genome sequencing showed these were two different strains of Salmonella that were both different from ill people in this outbreak and the Antipasto collected by the Minnesota Department of Health.

WGS analysis of bacteria from 104 people’s samples and four food samples predicted resistance to three or more of the following antibiotics: ampicillin, kanamycin, streptomycin, and sulfisoxazole. More information is available at the National Antimicrobial Resistance Monitoring System (NARMS) site. Most people with Salmonella illness recover without antibiotics. However, if antibiotics are needed, some illnesses in this outbreak may be difficult to treat with some commonly recommended antibiotics and may require a different antibiotic choice.

Since the recalled charcuterie meat products have a six-month shelf life, check your refrigerator for them.

